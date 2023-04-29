Evacuation alert issued by Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre, effective as of April 29, 2023 at 8 pm, due to the Lost Valley Wildfire.
The wildfire poses a threat to life and property for approximately 27 addressed properties in the following areas of Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau):
- Northeast of Pressy Lake and south of North Bonaparte Road
The Thompson Okanagan Regional District says this evacuation alert is in place to prepare people to evacuate their premises or property, should it be found necessary.
They say residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.
Things to prepare for:
- Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be issued while separated.
- Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents or pets, and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.
- Make arrangements to stay with family or friends (if possible).
- Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.
- Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area, if possible
- Arrange transportation for all your household and fill the gas tanks of personal vehiclesArrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possibleMonitor for information on a potential Evacuation Order and location of Reception Centres.