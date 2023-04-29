Evacuation alert issued by Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre

Photo: Contributed

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre, effective as of April 29, 2023 at 8 pm, due to the Lost Valley Wildfire.

The wildfire poses a threat to life and property for approximately 27 addressed properties in the following areas of Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau):

- Northeast of Pressy Lake and south of North Bonaparte Road

The Thompson Okanagan Regional District says this evacuation alert is in place to prepare people to evacuate their premises or property, should it be found necessary.

They say residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Things to prepare for: