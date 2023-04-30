Fair draws crowds to Aberdeen Mall on first hot weekend of spring

The West Coast Amusements fair has returned to Aberdeen Mall, and Kamloops residents of all ages took advantage of the hot, sunny weather on Saturday to enjoy carnival games, food and, most of all, the rides.

“We’re looking forward to either throwing up on a ride, or going on that big one,” one kid said, pointing to a drop tower ride.

The Zipper, a ride which has a number of tilting cars attached to a rotating boom, seemed to be a favourite among fair-goers.

“The Zipper — that thing is insane,” said another attendee.

“If you come early, there’s less lineups and it’s great, it’s really worth being here. All the people, it’s just great overall. Good vibes, nice weather.”

Starship 3000, a spinning Gravitron-style ride, was another hit.

“There's like gravity, so you're like flying pretty much, and it’s really fun,” another young attendee said.

The fair opens in the afternoons and evenings, and runs daily until May 7, except for Monday, May 2. Hours are dependent on weather.

Wristbands are $45 and tickets are $1.25 apiece, $25 for 20, or $45 for 40. Rides cost between three to six tickets.