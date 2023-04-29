Wildfire near Merritt grows to 20 hectares, causes Highway 97C closure

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews are responding to a wildfire near Highway 97C at the Highway 8 junction in Merritt.

6:03 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a wildfire discovered near Merritt on Saturday has grown to 20 hectares in size.

Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer, said BCWS crews, the Lower Nicola fire department and Merritt Fire Rescue are all responding to the wildfire.

“There's one piece of heavy equipment, there's air tankers on site right now, and we have additional air support that's on the way,” Bonnett said.

She said the fire's growth has been influenced by heavy winds in the area.

The fire is located near the junction of Highway 97C, Highway 8 and Snake Road.

DriveBC said Highway 97C has been closed in both directions between Logan Lake and Highway 8 as crews respond to the wildfire.

ORIGINAL: 4:13 p.m.

Highway 97C near Merritt has been closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to a wildfire in the area.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered at about noon on Saturday, and is two hectares in size. It is suspected to have been caused by a person.

The wildfire located near Snake Road and Highway 8.

DriveBC said Highway 97C has been closed in both directions from Logan Lake to the Highway 8 junction due to the wildfire, and advised drivers to watch for first responders in the area.