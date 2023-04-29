209304
Kamloops  

Two hectare wildfire near Merritt closes Highway 97C

Hwy 97C closed due to fire

Highway 97C near Merritt has been closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to a wildfire in the area.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered at about noon on Saturday, and is two hectares in size. It is suspected to have been caused by a person.

The wildfire located near Snake Road and Highway 8.

DriveBC said Highway 97C has been closed in both directions from Logan Lake to the Highway 8 junction due to the wildfire, and advised drivers to watch for first responders in the area.

