Police searching for Central Okanagan woman known to frequent Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Aislynn Hanson was last heard from in Kamloops.

Kamloops police are asking for the public’s help to find a 23-year-old Central Okanagan woman who was last heard from while she was in the Tournament Capital.

In a news release, Mounties said they are looking for Aislynn Hanson, who is known to frequent Kamloops.

“She was last spoken to in Kamloops on April 20, and at that time indicated she was seeking transportation east,” the statement said.

Police said Hanson may be using public transportation or hitchhiking.

She is described as standing five-foot-five, weighing 139 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Hanson is asked to contact their local police detachment.