Federal government won't pay retroactive costs, but no impacts for City of Kamloops

Despite lobbying Ottawa to pay the retroactive costs associated with unionized RCMP members’ first settled contract, the Union of BC Municipalities says the federal government won’t be covering the bill.

In a news release sent out in early April, the UBCM said Public Safety Canada had made the announcement and sent out invoices to the province and local governments over 5,000 in population with RCMP agreements.

“These local governments are facing a total projected cost of approximately $138 to $145 million,” the statement said. Local governments can choose to opt into a two-year payment plan.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate officer, said this decision from the federal government about the retroactive costs won’t be impacting the Tournament Capital.

“We had a heads up a number of years ago that the RCMP were going through this negotiation, they formed the union, the federal government was negotiating with them. And so we proactively set funds aside in anticipation of there being a bill,” Hallinan said.

“So what we ended up with we had about $5.6 million set aside. We ended up paying out our retro bill, which was $5.36 million, and so we had about $250,000 more than what was required. But we are paid, and there's no other impact going to be happening with regard to that.”

However, Hallinan noted the RCMP contract will be expiring this year, and the union will be going through the process of renegotiating a new agreement.

UBCM and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities had been calling on the federal government to cover the retroactive costs for years. Representatives said municipalities weren’t at the table for the negotiations, and while some were provided with cost estimates, the actual cost was much higher than they had anticipated.

“Municipal councils will be forced to make incredibly tough decisions,” said Taneen Rudyk, FCM president, in a statement last year.

In the wake of the announcement about the retroactive costs, UBCM has emphasized the need for “early and ongoing engagement through the current bargaining process,” along with more accurate cost estimates.