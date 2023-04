File photo

Drivers crossing the Overlanders Bridge can expect some single-lane shutdowns on Sunday as city crews complete some work on the bridge.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said crews will be cleaning expansion joints on the bridge starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.

“The bridge will remain open in both directions, but with single lane shutdowns,” the statement said.

“Please obey all traffic control personnel when driving in the vicinity.”