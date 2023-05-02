TNRD looks to secure $30K to update evacuation plans for rural communities

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is hoping to secure government funding to review and update evacuation plans for unincorporated communities within the regional district.

In a report to the TNRD board of directors, staff said these plans need to ensure safe, efficient evacuation routes are available for people, livestock and personal property.

Staff noted existing evacuation plans haven’t been updated since 2013.

“In 2021, the TNRD had a record-breaking number of evacuations not only from wildfires during the summer, but also from the atmospheric river event that fall,” the staff report said.

“These significant evacuations highlight the need to review and ensure the TNRD evacuation plans are up to date.”

On April 20, the board of directors voted in favour of submitting an application to the Union of BC Municipalities’ Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to pay for some of the work.

If the grant application is approved, the TNRD will receive $30,000, which will allow staff to review and update five of 16 existing evacuation plans.

Staff noted the regional district will require further funding in future years to ensure all evacuation plans are up to date.