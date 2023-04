Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 7:45

DriveBC is reporting that the Highway is clear and back open.

ORIGINAL: 6:32 p.m.

Highway 24 is closed in both directions east of Lone Butte on Friday evening due to a wildfire.

According to DriveBC, there is a wildfire between Texas Road and Sheridan Lake Road East, which has closed the stretch of highway for 6.7 km.

The area is 26 to 19 km east of Lone Butte.

A detour is in effect.