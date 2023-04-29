Summit Drive overpass to TRU could be reality in a couple of years

Photo: City of Kamloops An earlier proposal for a Summit Drive overpass which went before Kamloops council in March 2022.

A long-proposed pedestrian and bike overpass spanning Summit Drive could be completed within a couple of years, should the City of Kamloops’ final budget be approved.

Kamloops councillors have yet to officially give the city budget a green light, but a council committee voted in mid-April to earmark $5 million from the province’s Growing Communities Fund for the active transportation overpass, which would link the Thompson Rivers University campus with TRU land on the other side of Summit Drive just north of McGill Road.

The total cost for building the overpass, estimated at $10 million, would be split equally with TRU. Kamloops council will vote to adopt the city's financial plan bylaw on Tuesday.

Matt Milovick, vice president of administration and finance for TRU, said in a statement the university is “pleased” the city is allocating the money and prioritizing the “long-awaited infrastructure project.”

“It’s unusual to have a university sharing the cost on a piece of municipal infrastructure, but we see great value in what this project brings to our students and the city,” Milovick said.

“By partnering with the city, we can help bring it to the city even sooner.”

Milovick said TRU’s goal is to have the overpass completed by fall 2024.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, development, engineering and sustainability director for the CIty of Kamloops, said should the budget be approved, the city will look to start overpass design this year.

He noted among other steps, they will need to confirm the overpass location and perform geotechnical work, estimating a detailed design could be completed in early 2024 as a “best case” scenario.

Kwiatkowski estimated construction would happen in 2024 or 2025.

Milovick said the proposed overpass will create a safer pedestrian and bike crossing across Summit, and will help connect the campus to downtown Kamloops.

He referenced university projections which show more than 750 students will be living at the East Village residences within five years,“significantly” increasing the volume of cyclist and pedestrian traffic across Summit.

In a March meeting of TRU's senate, Milovick spoke to the need for an overpass, noting it’s been over a decade in the making.

He said a fence along Summit Drive, set up a few years ago to try to stop students from jaywalking across the busy thoroughfare was destroyed within 48 hours of construction.

“With the residence going there and the potential for about 750 students living in the East Village complex, and then the fact that the bridge would actually terminate just outside the doors of Old Main, it’s a great solution,” Milovick said.

“I think it will stop students from crossing illegally. It’ll get them out of the Summit [and] McGill intersection and put them right where they need to be to start their day.”

TRU is also looking at moving its transit exchange, currently located near the Tournament Capital Centre, to the east part of campus near Old Main.

The City of Kamloops applied unsuccessfully last spring for a $6 million government grant to kickstart construction on the overpass, as well as a multi-use path along Summit Drive.