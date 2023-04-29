Lawsuit alleges explosive sparked Barnhartvale grass fire that damaged two properties

Photo: Castanet

A Barnhartvale man is being sued for $10,000, accused of negligently sparking a grass fire on his neighbour’s property by setting off an explosive device.

Richard Bartlett has filed a small claims lawsuit in Kamloops provincial court seeking $10,077.09 from Dexter Dei.

Both men live on Klahanie Drive in Barnhartvale.

According to the claim, Dei triggered a grass fire on Bartlett’s property on June 4, 2021, when he set off an “explosive incendiary device.”

“The incendiary device was discharged in the middle of fire season,” the claim reads, alleging the ensuing blaze damaged Bartlett’s property and that of another neighbour.

Bartlett claims to have had the property assessed by two landscaping companies, each of which provided estimates just shy of $10,000 to repair the damage.

“Mr. Dei’s actions directly caused the damages to Mr. Bartlett’s property,” the claim reads.

“Mr. Bartlett suffered harm from Mr. Dei’s actions, and must now facilitate costly repairs to fix his property. Mr. Dei failed to reasonably contemplate and foresee that his neighbours would be closely and directly affected by discharging an incendiary device on his residence.”

Once he is served, Dei will have 14 days to file a response.

None of the allegations in Bartlett’s claim have been proven in court.