Lawsuit alleges Trans Mountain trespassed, damaged private property in Clearwater

Photo: Trans Mountain

A North Thompson couple is suing Trans Mountain, accusing workers of trespassing on and damaging their property to cut corners and save money.

Debra Jean Critchlow and Clyde Vernon Critchlow filed a notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court seeking punitive and exemplary damages from the Crown corporation.

According to the claim, the Critchlows bought the Clearwater property in 2021. At the time, they were aware that the previous owner struck a deal in 2014 with Trans Mountain for “temporary work space rights” on the property.

The Critchlows claim Trans Mountain “occupied and used an area of the property significantly larger than was agreed upon in 2014,” causing damage and scuttling plans they had to turn the land into a “recreational rental business.”

The claim alleges Trans Mountain workers cleared out trees and built up a cliff on the property without the Critchlows’ knowledge.

“The defendant’s conduct as described above constitutes intentional trespass,” the claim alleges.

“The defendant has committed and continues to commit intentional trespass in order to save itself significant costs in the construction and installation of its pipeline on lands other than the property.”

Once Trans Mountain has been served, it will have 21 days to file a response to the Critchlows’ claim.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.