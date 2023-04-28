213404
Kamloops  

Kamloops police looking for David 'Robert' Lawson, wanted on an arrest warrant

City man wanted by police

Kamloops police are asking for the public’s help in finding a local man who's wanted on an arrest warrant.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said David Robert Lawson, 44, is wanted on a warrant for a break and enter.

“We are asking the public to please have a look at the attached photo and to contact police as soon as possible if they see David ‘Robert’ Lawson, who usually goes by the name Robert, or have information on his whereabouts,” Evelyn said.

Lawson is described as a white man, standing five-foot-eight, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

