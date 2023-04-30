Probation for man who beat girlfriend, broke her wrist, then berated her

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man who broke his girlfriend’s wrist during a violent altercation last year has been ordered to spend the next 18 months on probation.

Kirk Casselman, 45, was charged with assault causing bodily harm following the incident. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to the lesser included offence of assault.

Court heard police were called to a home in Logan Lake on Dec. 11, 2022, for a report of a fight.

Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said Casselman “became enraged” with his girlfriend and attacked her. He shoved her against a wall and then hit her twice in the face.

“When she got up again there was a final push that caused her to fall to the ground, and as she fell to the ground she felt a sharp pain in her wrist,” Fras said.

“She sat on the ground for a period of time cradling her arm. She said she could see swelling. While she was sitting on the ground, Mr. Casselman continued to berate her, however the physical assault had stopped at that point.”

Casselman was drunk at the time. Police described him being unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Casselman is sorry for his actions.

“He is remorseful for his behaviour and he advises me this is out of character for him,” he said.

“He’s eager to make amends, accept his punishment and move on as a law-abiding member of society.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for 18 months of probation, with a conditions requiring Casselman undergo counselling for substance abuse, anger management and respectful relationships as directed.

He will also be required to abstain from drugs and alcohol and prohibited from possessing weapons.