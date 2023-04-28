TRU backtracks on BFA closure, says program will instead undergo review

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is backtracking Friday after announcing earlier this week that its bachelor of fine arts program would be phased out over the next three years.

On Monday, TRU spokeswoman Michelle Nordstrom told Castanet Kamloops the university was ending its visual arts program.

“Over the next three years, TRU will be winding down its bachelor of fine arts (visual arts) program and will be launching new programming in the faculty of arts to better meet student demand in the city of Kamloops and beyond,” she said in an emailed statement.

On Friday, Gillian Balfour, TRU’s provost and vice-president academic, sent a memo to university staff saying news of the program’s demise — which was stated clearly by a university representative on Monday — had been a misunderstanding.

“Recent stories in our local media have given the perception that decisions about the future of these programs have already been made,” Balfour said in the statement.

“That is not the case. The fact is, we are about to engage a process fully set out by TRU’s policy regarding program reductions and eliminations.”

Balfour said the process will go like this: TRU’s faculty of arts will be notified that the fine arts programs are “being considered for elimination or reduction,” at which point members of the school will be invited to comment. Those comments will be reviewed and the university’s board of governors will have the final say, based on input from TRU’s senate.

“The initial question of the future of fine arts education at TRU emerged in a way that suggested that decisions have already been made,” Balfour said in Friday’s memo.

“That should not have happened, and I want to make it clear that TRU’s senior leadership has always intended to follow the process set out by the policy.”

Castanet Kamloops received multiple tips last week indicating that faculty in TRU’s visual arts program had been told that the program was being eliminated.

After repeated requests, TRU confirmed the news on Monday when Nordstrom said the program would be phased out.

Balfour said she understands the thought of TRU axing its bachelor of fine arts program is “upsetting for many” at the university.

“The arts are an important part of our culture, both on campus and in the broader community,” she said.

“We appreciate the impacts our graduates have had — and will continue to have — on arts and culture in Kamloops and elsewhere. We are proud of this legacy.”

Balfour closed her memo by noting that TRU likely has some tough decisions to make.

“The fact is, TRU must look hard at the future of the BFA and similar programs to assess if they are sustainable,” she said.

“At the same time, there is growing demand from students for other programs. The provincial government — the primary funder of education in B.C. — has given institutions a strong mandate to offer programs that provide students with immediate employment opportunities.”