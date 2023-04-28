Mounties, fire investigators work to determine cause of fire that gutted Upper Sahali home

Photo: Robert Maciak A home in the 300-block of Gleneagles Drive was destroyed by fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire investigators and police are working together to determine the cause of a fast-moving fire Thursday that engulfed an Upper Sahali home.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said investigators have so far determined the blaze started outside a home in the 300-block of Gleneagles Drive, but the actual cause has yet to be determined.

He said the fire is being treated as suspicious at this time, only because the cause is currently unknown, and as the fire started externally.

“I don’t want to venture a guess as to whether it was person-caused or not at this point, and even if it is person-caused, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it was intentionally set,” Uzeloc said.

The fire chief said the blaze started on the side of a nearby walking path and “very quickly" made its way toward cedars adjacent to the home.

“It burned up the cedars and made its way into the attic of the house where it burned in the attic space and then through the roof,” Uzeloc said.

“It was a very fast moving fire. The first crew that arrived was from Station 1 — so it's not even a seven minute drive for us up on Summit — and it was already through the roof, flames through the roof when they arrived.”

He said 24 firefighters responded to fight the fire, which also ended up spreading from the walking path through grass toward the Orion Heights townhouse complex next door.

“Crews got some hoses on to the grass fire," the chief said. "It did result in the external siding melting along the one side of the townhome complex that was closest to the home."

Uzeloc said a BC Wildfire Service investigator is part of the team working to determine how the fire was sparked.

One of the homeowners was inside the Gleneagles Drive house when the fire started and was able to safely evacuate.

“Because the fire was up in the attic and the roof, his smoke alarms most likely didn't activate because the fire was above them, not below them,” Uzeloc said, noting the first call about the fire received by dispatch was from a neighbour.

No one was injured in the fire. Uzeloc said two cats were rescued and one dog remains unaccounted for.

In the wake of the fast-moving blaze, Uzeloc also warned about the risks of having landscaping right up against a home.

“We routinely at KFR are communicating about, one, the risk of cedars to begin with, because they are so dry and burn so quickly,” he said.

“But also any landscaping right up against your home really does contribute to a quick spread of fire from that landscaping into the structure itself.”