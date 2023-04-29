Kamloops woman to stand trial on charges she defrauded former employer for thousands

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops woman accused of bilking her former employer for thousands of dollars will stand trial in June.

Michele Marie Huston, 50, is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

According to court documents, the allegations are alleged to have taken place between October of 2019 and January of 2020. The complainant is listed as Kamloops Heating and Air Conditioning.

Lawyers met Thursday for a pretrial conference and confirmed dates for Huston's four-day trial, which is slated to get underway on June 27, 2023, in Kamloops provincial court.