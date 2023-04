Photo: Aberdeen Mall

The West Coast Amusements fair has returned to the Tournament Capital, opening Friday afternoon in the north end of the Aberdeen Mall parking lot.

The midway will open at 3 p.m. on Friday and will run daily until May 7, except Monday.

Wristbands are $45 and tickets are $1.25 apiece, $25 for 20 or $45 for 40.

Hours, which are dependant on weather, can be found here.