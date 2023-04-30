High-risk takedown on Eighth Street after man spotted with pistol in waistband

Photo: Castanet

Police say they conducted a high-risk takedown last weekend in a parking lot on a busy North Kamloops street.

According to RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Mounties received a report at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday of a man with a pistol in his waistband.

She said officers found the man in a parking lot in the 800-block of Eighth Street.

“He was arrested for possession of a weapon,” she said.

“Further investigation revealed the pistol was a BB gun and the man was released without further process. The weapon was relinquished to police for destruction.”