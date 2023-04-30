Suspect arrested after truck stolen from Valleyview business, police say

Photo: Castanet

A man is facing a string of charges after a truck was stolen last weekend from a Valleyview business.

According to police, Mounties were called to a report of a burglary at a commercial location in the 1600-block of Valleyview Drive at about 7 a.m. on April 22.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the thief made off with a truck and damaged a number of other vehicles.

“Around 8:15 a.m., officers received an update that the same vehicle was on Hillside Drive, travelling on one rim, and it appeared to have a bullet hole in the window,” she said.

“Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot on the 2000-block of Lac Le Jeune Road and took the driver into custody.

Evelyn said Kindu Daniel Jalbert, 49, of Cawston, is facing two counts of mischief and one count each of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

He remains in custody and is due back in court on Monday.