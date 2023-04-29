Suspect arrested after man beaten with 'object' downtown, police say

Photo: Castanet

One man was arrested and another was taken to hospital last weekend following an assault with a weapon at a downtown business, police say.

According to Mounties, an officer was alerted to the incident just before 2:30 a.m. on April 21 while patrolling the 300-block of Victoria Street.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said one man struck another man with an unidentified object.

“The suspect was arrested for assault with a weapon and transported to cells,” she said.

“The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said the suspect was released with a court date and conditions. She said investigators expect charges will be recommended.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.