BCWS looking to recruit more than 400 new firefighters this year, official says

Photo: Contributed

The BC Wildfire Service will be recruiting more than 400 new firefighters this year, due in part to an increase in the number of people who will staff the agency’s initial attack crews and unit crews.

Hugh Murdoch, wildfire officer for BC Wildfire Service in the Kamloops fire zone, told a Thompson-Nicola Regional District committee initial attack crews will involve four people instead of three, and many 20-person unit crews are increasing their numbers to 22-person crews.

“This year, in part because of that bump-up from three to four person crews, two more people in the unit crews, and people being promoted upward, we will hire more than 400 new firefighters — probably well over 400,” Murdoch said.

“That is quite significant from my perspective, I think it will be for the public as well. That’s 400 people new to their job, and 400 people that will often have supervision that is new to their job.”

He said in previous years, there would be about 200 to 225 new recruits, noting there are growing pains that come with such an increase in new personnel.

“I was out on a fire yesterday with crews, and as much as we train and simulate and converse about our work, absolutely nothing beats doing the work and just experiencing the reality of the challenges that can be placed on any fire,” Murdoch said.

“That is something that we’re quite cognizant of, and we’ll be trying to support our crews more than ever with these new full-time positions being out, as I was yesterday on a relatively routine grass fire east of town.”

He said the wildfire service has created a lot of new full-time jobs and changed some jobs that were previously seasonal to year-round positions.

"That’s a most-welcome investment from my perspective, and hopefully that’s shared in the room,” Murdoch said.

He said there are still recruitment challenges that are tied to remoteness and housing costs, and different parts of the province are employing different strategies to try and address those challenges.

Other changes being made this year include BCWS taking responsibility for structure protection associated with wildfires, instead of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Murdoch said this has resulted in a “significant uptick” in structure protection specialists that work with firefighting crews in areas where urban and rural environments intersect.

“They're not climbing the mountains — they’re in the backyards, on the rooftops, literally,” he said.

Murdoch noted BCWS is also working alongside local First Nations, including Simpcw First Nation in Barriere, creating Indigenous initial attack crews that help respond to wildfires.

He said last year, Simpcw teams responded to 14 fires.

“With the Simpcw Indigenous initial attack crews, the best thing about them is their intention to do better and to work with us," Murdoch said.

"And last year showed us where there were a lot of gaps, but the willingness of both parties to fill those gaps, it makes it pretty easy to work with them.”