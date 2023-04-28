Would-be robber charged after police find rough draft of hold-up note

Photo: Castanet

A would-be robber who was busted after police found in her possession a rough draft of the hold-up note she passed to a store clerk has been ordered to spend the next 15 months on strict conditions.

Carrie-Lyn Agnes Lepage was charged with robbery following an attempted hold-up at the 7-Eleven on Eighth Street in North Kamloops nearly two years ago.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of attempted theft and was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court.

Lepage walked into the 7-Eleven store on Sept. 11, 2021, and passed a note to the clerk asking them to “hand over the money,” court heard.

She left when it became clear the clerk could not access the store’s cash. Police were called and Lepage was arrested a short distance away from the store.

“They were able to match the note that was left at the 7-Eleven with a draft of the note that was left on Ms. Lepage’s person, and it also matched the ink and the handwriting,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips said in sentencing Lepage.

Court heard Lepage has struggled with addiction but is enrolled in treatment and doing well. She hopes to further her education in the future.

“That’s encouraging,” Phillips said. “The court hopes that you complete this program and are able to move through your life free of drugs.”

Phillips agreed to a joint submission for a three-month conditional sentence order to be followed by 12 months of probation.

Among the conditions by which Lepage will be required to abide are terms barring her from visiting the North Shore 7-Eleven and from possessing weapons. She will also be required to remain enrolled in her treatment program.