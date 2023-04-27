Suspect arrested, gun seized after report of armed man making threats

Photo: Castanet

Police seized a gun last week after arresting a man at a home in North Kamloops.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the area of 13th Street and Tranquille Road just after 9 p.m. on April 20 for a report of an armed man making threats.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the man was subsequently located in a home on Yew Street.

“He was taken into custody and a firearm was seized,” she said.

“Upon further investigation, he was released once sober and assessed by the integrated crisis response team.”

Evelyn said the investigation is ongoing.