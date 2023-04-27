Kamloops Fire Rescue responding to structure fire in Upper Sahali

Photo: Tim Petruk
Kamloops Fire Rescue is battling a blaze in an Upper Sahali residence on Thursday afternoon.
Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a residential structure fire in Upper Sahali.
The fire is in the 300-block of Gleneagles Drive, near Orion Heights. Flames from the blaze are visible from Highway 1.
Castanet Kamloops has a reporter heading to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is known.
Photo: Tim Petruk
Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a fire in Upper Sahali.