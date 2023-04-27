213404
Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire Rescue responding to structure fire in Upper Sahali

KFR battles Sahali fire

- | Story: 423715

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a residential structure fire in Upper Sahali.

The fire is in the 300-block of Gleneagles Drive, near Orion Heights. Flames from the blaze are visible from Highway 1.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter heading to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is known.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

209272