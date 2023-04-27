Kamloops Fire Rescue responding to structure fire in Upper Sahali

Photo: Tim Petruk Kamloops Fire Rescue is battling a blaze in an Upper Sahali residence on Thursday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a residential structure fire in Upper Sahali.

The fire is in the 300-block of Gleneagles Drive, near Orion Heights. Flames from the blaze are visible from Highway 1.

