Firefighters douse Upper Sahali house fire before it can spread

UPDATE: 3:43 p.m.

There is no word yet on injuries after fire engulfed a home Thursday afternoon in Upper Sahali.

The two-alarm blaze, at a home in the 300-block of Gleneagles Dr., was called in to Kamloops Fire Rescue at about 2 p.m. and the fire appeared to be out approximately 30 minutes later.

Gunjan Sanghavi, who lives next door, said she was startled by a stranger pounding on her door.

“I was watching TV and somebody banged on my door,” she said.

“I thought my daughter came back because she forgot something, so I ran to open it. Somebody is like, ‘Run, run’ — then I saw the fire brigade and I realized something was going on.”

Flames were visible from much of Sahali, including Summit Drive and Highway 1.

A neighbour who lives in the Orion Heights townhouse complex said he estimated the flames stretched as high as 35 feet.

“They were really roaring,” said the man, who did not want his name published.

He said it looked like the fire was trying to jump next door, to Sanghavi’s building in Orion Heights.

“There was fire coming down the side and down the lower part of the house,” he said.

“I was worried it was going to get the condos. Luckily they got in pretty quick and then as soon as they doused the flames it died down pretty quick.”

The flames did spread to a grassy slope on Orion Heights property. Firefighters could be seen spraying the area with water to snuff out any hot spots.

Castanet is waiting to hear back from KFR for information about injuries and a potential cause of the blaze.

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Neighbours at a nearby townhouse complex say flames shot as high as 35 feet into the air as a home burned Thursday afternoon in Upper Sahali.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews appeared to have the Gleneagles Drive blaze struck by about 2:30 p.m. About a dozen residents in the Orion Heights complex next door stood outside watching as firefighters doused hotspots.

"The flames were 30 feet, 35 feet," one neighbour who did not want his name published told Castanet Kamloops.

"They were really roaring."

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This story will be updated.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:25 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a residential structure fire in Upper Sahali.

The fire is in the 300-block of Gleneagles Drive, near Orion Heights. Flames from the blaze are visible from Highway 1.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter heading to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is known.