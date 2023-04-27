Kamloops fire chief urges vigilance amid dry conditions with warm weather in forecast

Photo: Castanet A fire on April 19 in the Strathcona Park area burned close to some homes on Strathcona Terrace.

The Tournament Capital's top fire official is urging vigilance with warm weather this weekend expected to heighten fire risk.

“Our natural environment is extremely dry right now, and as we look at the temperatures increasing, we need to tae steps to reduce the fire risk in areas of higher concern,” Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said Thursday in a news release.

“The fire at Strathcona Park last week demonstrates how dry the conditions are.”

Uzeloc said he is urging people to be on the lookout for any smoke or fire, and to call 911 immediately if either is seen within city limits.

“With temperatures expected to be in the high 20 degrees into this weekend, we are asking all users of our natural spaces and parks to be cautious with their activities and behaviours,” he said.

“Ensure you are practising fire safety in these areas and report any signs of smoke or fire.”

Uzeloc is also recommending city residents sign up for Voyent Alert, the city’s emergency notification system.

Police have said they believe last Wednesday’s Strathcona Park fire, which threatened homes along Strathcona Terrace, was criminal in nature. Their investigation is ongoing.