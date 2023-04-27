Several dozen people gather at Kamloops city hall for public safety rally

Photo: Kristen Holliday Several dozen Kamloops residents and business owners gathered on the front lawn of city hall for a public safety rally on Wednesday.

Several dozen Kamloops residents and business owners gathered in front of city hall on Thursday afternoon, holding signs and chanting “enough is enough” — a refrain expressing frustration over street disorder in the city.

The public safety rally was part of a province-wide initiative that saw similar protests planned in Victoria, Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince George, Dawson Creek and Penticton.

Kamloops resident Doug Andrews said a small fire lit on his commercial property over the Easter long weekend “almost took my whole building down,” costing him about $6,000 in damage.

“We have them on video camera, showed that to the police, no justice has come,” said Andrews, who held a cardboard sign reading “fix the system.”

“My slogan about fixing the system is kind of aimed at the Crown counsel to start prosecuting and convicting these people that cause these problems. They’re just turned out the very next day. … That’s the frustration that’s been going on for 10 years, it’s not just the last couple.”

The Kamloops rally was led by Glenn Hilke, a social advocate who works with The Loop, who passed a megaphone along to any attendee who wished to speak up.

Hilke’s involvement caused some contention among attendees, one who yelled out, “you’re part of the problem,” as Hilke was speaking.

Hilke told the crowd repeatedly it was important to not point fingers at one another while seeking solutions to street disorder.

He told Castanet Kamloops he reached out to the Nanaimo resident who initiated the province-wide rallies to make sure it would be balanced.

“I wanted to make sure I understood that this would be a balanced, diverse, and moderate expression, and not leaning from one end of the spectrum, or the pendulum, to the other — because we have enough of that on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter,” Hilke said.

“We have enough arguing and hateful things we’re saying to one another, and it’s not producing any solutions.”

He said he was calling for solutions from elected government representatives.

“The folks that can make these decisions, we need to be there with them, and watch them when they do it. They need to lock themselves in a room and not come out until they have agreed to a program, and a timetable with deadlines that we can hold them accountable to,” he said.

