Man seriously injured when clothes catch fire during controlled burn

A Shuswap man was seriously hurt when a controlled burn set his clothes ablaze.

Chase RCMP said they were dispatched to the scene near Niskonlith Lake after a dropped 911 call on April 20.

En route, police learned the man had been burned and required an ambulance.

RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy says the man had been conducting a controlled burn on his property when his clothing caught fire.

"There was no water on hand and the man's injuries were quite serious," he said in a news release.

Adams Lake Fire Department attended and worked for hours to control and extinguish the fire.