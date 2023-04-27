Cache Creek closing road to install flood protection as water rises

Photo: Castanet

Work crews in Cache Creek are installing flood protection devices along Quartz Road with water levels predicted to rise in the coming days.

In an update shared Thursday morning with residents through Voyent Alert, the Village of Cache Creek said Quartz Road has been closed between Stage Road and Highway 1.

“Based on a review of data from the River Forecast Centre and the increases in water levels observed overnight, village crews have closed Quartz Road where it meets Highway 1 today to install flood protection devices,” the village said.

“Other routes will remain open.”

On Wednesday, the village advised residents to avoid the banks of nearby waterways as the water levels rise, noting staff and council are actively monitoring the situation.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for much of the B.C. Interior on Wednesday, as temperatures throughout the region are expected to hit near 30 C over the coming weekend.