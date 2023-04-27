City of Merritt encourages vigilance as high streamflow advisory issued

Photo: Contributed

Merritt residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant and to stay back from fast-moving rivers as a high streamflow advisory has been issued for the region.

In a notification sent out Thursday morning through Voyent Alert, the City of Merritt said there isn’t any flooding anticipated, but officials are “carefully monitoring the situation” as warm temperatures are expected to raise water levels in the coming days.

The city said residents in low-lying areas should be prepared to use sump pumps if necessary, and a small sandbagging station is available at the public works yard located at 1298 Coldwater Ave.

According to the city, the snowpack on Shovelnose Mountain, which feeds into the Coldwater River, is higher than recent averages, but snow levels have already been “significantly” on the decline.

“We are keeping these levels under close watch,” the statement said.

The city noted snowpack levels are "fairly average" across the Nicola River watershed.

“We work closely with the dam operator to decide appropriate amounts of water to be released from the lake,” the statement said.

“This gives us a buffer which can help reduce the risk of flooding in the city.”