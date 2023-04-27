Ousted TRU administrator's lawsuit shines light on substantiated misconduct allegations

Photo: TRU

A lawsuit filed Wednesday by an ousted senior administrator at Thompson Rivers University is shining new light on the institution’s ongoing workplace misconduct controversy, offering details about substantiated allegations that had been previously kept secret.

Larry Phillips is suing TRU President Brett Fairbairn and the university, alleging breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of privacy and breach of the Workers Compensation Act.

Phillips, TRU’s former associate vice-president in charge of human resources, was one of two senior administrators named in a whistleblower complaint made to the university’s board of governors in 2021.

He was fired in December of 2021 by Fairbairn, who has claimed the termination had nothing to do with the complaints. Investigators eventually substantiated 10 of the 33 allegations made against Phillips.

None of the details of those incidents had been made public until Phillips’ lawsuit was filed Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

In the notice of claim, Phillips summarized each of the substantiated complaints, including an incident in which he told a TRU employee she looked nice and asked if she had a boyfriend, and another in which he said “if there is a Women’s Day, there should be a man’s day.”

(The 10 substantiated complaints, according to Phillips, can be found at the bottom of this story.)

Phillips’ lawsuit accuses Fairbairn and TRU of bungling the complaint process, the investigation and his termination.

“As a result of the actions and inactions of TRU, its president and board of governors, Mr. Phillips has suffered very significant emotional, financial and repetitional harm,” the claim reads.

“Mr. Phillips’ reputation has been seriously and irreparably damaged. He has been portrayed within the TRU community, the Kamloops community and throughout the human resources and labour relations community in British Columbia as sexist, a harasser and abuser of women, and as racist toward Indigenous persons.”

In the claim, Phillips accuses TRU of “bad faith, high-handed and malicious conduct.” He is seeking more than $72,000 he claims TRU owes him in addition to damages.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, was the other person named by whistleblowers in the 2021 complaint. None of the allegations against him were substantiated and he remains employed at the university.

Milovick has also filed a lawsuit recently. His suit, filed in February, accuses the eight accusers of defamation.

None of the allegations in either lawsuit have been proven in court.

The 10 substantiated allegations, according to Phillips, copied and pasted from his lawsuit:

• At an off-campus event Mr. Phillips said hello to a TRU employee he knew, and said she looked nice. Because one of Mr. Phillips’ staff was single and interested in her, Mr. Phillips asked if she had a boyfriend yet. The investigators confirmed that Mr. Phillips was inquiring for a co-worker, but said that because the complainant did not know this, it constituted sexual harassment. This was despite the facts that Mr. Phillips made this comment only once and the remainder of this complainant's allegations (essentially that Mr. Phillips was "stalking her" on campus) were found to be wholly unsubstantiated on the evidence.

• Mr. Phillips was found to have stated at an off-campus staff Christmas party, “we have the prettiest women on our team.” Mr. Phillips denies saying this (although he did often say "we have the best team"). There were no corroborating witnesses supporting this allegation, and it was alleged that Mr. Phillips said it once and to no one in particular. This was also found to constitute sexual harassment.

• Mr. Phillips was found to have told a co-worker in the HR group that a manager who worked outside of HR, “was not a good manager.” Although this is a normal discussion among HR staff, and the manager being referenced did not know of the discussion, this was found to be "personal harassment". The investigators did not explain who had been harassed.

• In 2017, Mr. Phillips shared a 3-minute joking YouTube video about millennials with his HR staff. This was a video Mr. Phillips had seen at a large HR conference he attended. The video was intended as an amusing precursor to a discussion about a campus-wide committee started by HR to look at generational impacts in the workplace. None of the millennial-age employees in the HR department complained about the video. However, the investigators found this to be age discrimination.

• Mr. Phillips was alleged by a former employee to have said that one of his two Indigenous HR staff members took too much time off to attend funerals. Mr. Phillips emphatically denied and continues to deny ever making this comment. This employee had not taken bereavement leave or time off for funerals, and there was no issue about absences for this reason. No other witnesses corroborated this allegation and the personnel records confirmed that the employee did not take any funeral or bereavement leave. Despite that several witnesses emphasized (and the Investigators acknowledged in the Report) Mr. Phillips’ strong commitment to the recruitment and support of Indigenous staff, as well as staff education on Indigenous issues at TRU, the Investigators nonetheless found Mr. Phillips had made this comment and that it constituted racial discrimination against Indigenous persons. This finding in the report is particularly hurtful to Mr. Phillips and is simply inexplicable.

• Mr. Phillips told another HR manager that a particular HR staff member would likely not be eligible for a possible temporary position being considered because she was shortly going on maternity leave and Mr. Phillips understood she would absent for most or all of the duration of the temporary position. Mr. Phillips subsequently obtained permission to make this a permanent position and promoted the same staff member into the position two weeks prior to the start of her one-year maternity leave. Despite this, and despite that the temporary position was never posted or applied for by the employee in question, Mr. Phillips’ comment to another manager about her eligibility for the temporary position was found to be "sexual harassment.”

• Mr. Phillips was alleged to have made comments denigrating Women's Day. Mr. Phillips acknowledged saying to two staff members “if there is a Women’s Day there should be a man’s day”. Mr. Phillips made this comment in jest, and to create dialogue. In the report, the Investigators referred to allegations that Mr. Phillips had made other negative comments about Women's Day and women's progress. These allegations were never shared with Mr. Phillips and he denies them. Mr. Phillips has always been entirely supportive of the women on his team and in the workplace, including supporting them to advance their careers and education. Nonetheless, Mr. Phillips’ comment about Women's Day was found to be sexual harassment.

• Mr. Phillips was alleged to have referred to some of his team members as the “Charlies Angels.” Mr. Phillips agreed he had said this about six years ago, and that the team members had joked about it and bought him a T-shirt with the name "Charlie" on it. Mr. Phillips also agreed he had again made the comment at a Christmas party in 2018. This comment was meant to refer to his team as detectives or "crime-fighters" dealing with complex HR issues. None of Mr. Phillips’ staff members ever told him that they had any concern about this joke, other than the complainant AE (who was not part of the group referred to as Charlie's Angels). The investigators (based on their own views of Charlie's Angels as a sexist show) found that these comments constituted sexual harassment. Notably, while the report states that Mr. Phillips continued to use this phrase after being “repeatedly asked to stop” by staff members, this allegation was never put to Mr. Phillips and is wholly untrue.

• At an off-campus Christmas party, Mr. Phillips suggested that one of the HR team members, who was recently married, might be next to have a baby. Another witness said that Mr. Phillips also made a hand gesture pointing to her stomach. Mr. Phillips did not recall making this gesture but did not deny he may have done so. Despite that the employee in question did not complain, this was found to be sexual harassment.

• At an off-campus Christmas party, Mr. Phillips said to a staff member’s spouse, “I heard you are ripped.” This comment was made after other staff at the party told Mr. Phillips that the spouse was working out and was really "ripped" and her husband was jealous of her fit physique. The investigators did not interview the spouse or her husband (neither of whom ever complained) and did not refer to the background to the comment in their report. Again, this was found to be sexual harassment.