Village of Cache Creek warns residents to steer clear of riverbanks as waters rise

Photo: Contributed

The Village of Cache Creek is asking residents to avoid the riverbanks as water levels are predicted to rise.

On Wednesday, the River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for parts of the B.C. Interior, including Cache Creek and surrounding areas.

“As many of you may be aware, there are predictions of high water in Cache Creek and other waterways,” the Village of Cache Creek said in a statement.

“While the creek is currently still low, we expect this to change with the warmer weather predicted over the next five days.”

The village said staff and council are actively monitoring water levels, have been involved in hazard preparedness workshops over recent weeks, and have made provisions for flood mitigation measures if needed.

“At this time we ask that the public avoid the banks of our waterways as levels increase,” the statement said.

The community is asked to register to receive Voyent Alert emergency notifications, and monitor the village’s social media channels for updates.