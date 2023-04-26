'Landmark' penalty issued to unlicensed property manager in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops resident was fined a record-breaking $125,000 for failing to comply with an order to cease unlicensed rental property management services.

Kathy Alaina Bakker was penalized by the BC Financial Services Authority for reportedly collected fees for services between December 2019 and August 2022 without being licensed to do so.

She must also pay $54,926.26 in investigation and hearing expenses.

The regulator says Bakker continued to sell services after being notified of BCFSA’s investigation into her activities.

The BCFSA says Bakker failed to cooperate with the investigation, leading the Superintendent of Real Estate to issue an order to cease unlicensed activities, which Bakker intentionally ignored. An order freezing her bank accounts was also made.

“BCFSA is sending a clear message that failing to comply with an order and not cooperating with an investigation will not be tolerated,” said Raheel Humayun, Director of Investigations at BCFSA.

“Orders issued by BCFSA are significant, and anyone who does not comply with an order will be prosecuted.”

This marks a "landmark penalty" for BCFSA after legislation was updated to increase maximum penalties for misconduct to $250,000.

“Unlicensed persons and their unlawful participation in providing real estate services puts landlords and tenants at risk particularly when it comes to protecting deposits or rent,” said Humayun.

“These risks are elevated in a competitive rental market, where unlicensed rental property managers may engage in unfair practices, and the recourse for impacted tenants is unfortunately limited.”

Bakker has 30 days to appeal the decision.