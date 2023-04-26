Employees startled after 'giant bang' in downtown Kamloops alley

Photo: Castanet Employees were startled by the sound of an explosion coming from an alley in the 600-block of Victoria Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Catharine Hope said she was sitting inside the Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops office having a discussion with a group when they heard “a giant bang," and ran outside to see what had happened.

“There was a lot of smoke right in this area,” Hope said.

“We’re going to see if anybody here has video cameras, to see if we can figure out what’s going on.”

The explosion happened about 3:15 p.m.

A charred remnant was found beside a dumpster in the alley, which appeared to be some type of homemade explosive.

“I don't know if it was meant to just make a big bang and smoke, or if it was meant to actually start something,” she said.

Kamloops RCMP have been notified about the incident. This story will be updated if more information becomes known.