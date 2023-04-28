Kamloops Food Bank teams up with Fraserway to fill RV with food

Photo: Fraserway RV

Fraserway RV is teaming up with the Kamloops Food Bank to fill an RV with food donations.

The co-branded RV will be driving around Kamloops throughout May during the leadup to the Memorial Cup to collect food donations from the community.

“Together we Shine is the official tagline of this major sports event," said Fraserway RV General Manager, Mark Blondin.

“So we thought this was the perfect time for all of Kamloops to come together to help those in need. Our team has an ongoing relationship with the food bank. They are such a vital support to our community so the team and I are happy to do what we can to make a difference.”

The RV will be parked in high-traffic locations every Saturday to collect food items, with updates on the RV’s location being posted on social media.

Non-perishable items can be contributed at Fraserway RV’s Kamloops site at 1300 Chief Louis Way.

“The Kamloops Food Bank is very appreciative that Fraserway RV-Kamloops is stepping up to support the food bank and, in turn, those who are facing a very challenging time,” said Bernadette Siracky, executive director of the Kamloops Food Bank.

“As prices continue to rise, more and more families are being forced to choose between putting food on the table and paying for basic necessities; a choice no one should have to make. We are grateful to partner with them to encourage others to get involved in the fight against hunger.”

The campaign will launch Saturday and run through the end of May.