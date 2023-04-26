Kamloops police looking for 63-year-old man reported missing last week

Photo: RCMP Have you seen Brian Black? Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

Kamloops police are asking for the public’s help to find a 63-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday.

Brian Black was last seen on April 5. He was reported missing to police on Friday last week.

In a statement, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Black is known to frequent the Lansdowne and downtown areas of Kamloops.

“We are concerned about Brian’s wellbeing and are asking anyone who may have information related to his whereabouts to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment as soon as possible,” Evelyn said.

Black is described as a white man standing 6-foot-1. He is bald with brown eyes and a grey beard.

Anyone with information related to Black’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.