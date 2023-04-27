Thompson River starting to fill up, expected to rise more than a metre in coming week

Photo: Tim Petruk Two people walk on the beach Wednesday beneath the pier at Riverside Park.

The pace is picking up on rising river levels in the Kamloops area.

According to federal hydrometric data, the Thompson River at Kamloops has risen more than 20 centimetres since Sunday and provincial models predict it will rise another metre before the end of next week.

Thompson River levels have been very low this spring, even allowing for rare treks by foot from McArthur Island to Rabbit Island.

Major flooding is not anticipated in the Kamloops area this spring, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s emergency program co-ordinator.

The Thompson River level hovered around the 1.76-metre mark for most of March before beginning to climb early this month, reaching 1.9 metres on April 13 and 2.2 metres on Wednesday.

It is forecast to top 3.5 metres by next weekend — in line with levels from the same time last year.

High streamflow advisories were issued Wednesday for some Interior waterways, including Cache Creek, the Bonaparte River and Guichon Creek.

Environment Canada is forecasting warm weather in the region this weekend, with sun and highs in the upper 20s this weekend.