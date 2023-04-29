TRU looking for 60 families to host international students from around the globe

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is looking for 60 families to host students in July and August.

Visiting students will participate in TRU’s Homestay program to partake in a four-week language and culture program at the International Training Centre to experience Canadian culture and improve their language skills.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., students will take courses in language studies, intercultural workshops, organized activities around the Kamloops area and electives on topics such as sustainability, STEM and leadership.

"The homestay program allows students to immerse themselves in the Kamloops community as an added opportunity to expand their intercultural and language learning,” said Baihua Chadwick, vice-president international at TRU.

“This multi-layered learning approach empowers students to grow their horizons and embrace new experiences.”

Students aged 14 to 19 will be visiting from Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, Ghana, Peru and Columbia.

Homestay families will received a weekly stipend of up to $250 per week to cover room and board, and will receive ongoing support from TRU World’s homestay team.

Families are asked to provide breakfast, lunch and cooked dinners, drop students off at the airport and TRU at the beginning and end of the program, as well as daily transport if no nearby bus route is available.

Students are given bus passes during their stay but families may be asked to bring students to campus for extra weekend activities.

Hosts are encouraged to share Kamloops with students on weekends through sightseeing and local activities if time allows.

TRU says host families will foster cultural exchanges, build long-lasting relationships, and learn about different cultures.

The university is accepting applications from families with spare rooms interested in welcoming students from diverse backgrounds.

More information is available through an online form.