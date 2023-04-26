Sasquatch podcaster hopes conference will be a safe place for Bigfoot believers

Photo: Rob Gibson Sasquatch statue located on a Hwy. 3, near Osoyoos

Bigfoot believers have a new way to share their experiences and talk to like-minded individuals in B.C.'s Interior.

Nicola Valley Bigfoot podcaster Sheldon Quewezance is interested in all things Bigfoot and he's taken his passion to the next level by organizing a conference at the Shulus Arena in Merritt on May 13.

"I really wasn't expecting to ever do a conference, I was quite happy to stick to my podcast. But this is something that kind of snowballed and now here I am," Quewezance said.

The conference will feature a variety of guest speakers discussing all things Sasquatch.

"It's been overwhelmingly positive, and I'm fairly certain we're going to be sold out by next week. We're gonna have guest speakers who are kind of experts in their field, expert researchers," Quewezance said.

"We're gonna have vendors that are going to be selling Bigfoot T-shirts, one lady is printing little Sasquatch figurines. I have a hunting guy coming. We're gonna let people come up and share their experiences, that sort of thing."

The conference isn't expected to provide definitive proof that Bigfoot exists, but Quewezance is hoping it will be a safe place for people to share their stories and enthusiasm.

"I hope that people want to share their encounters. So I think if anything, people are gonna kind of leave there with a new sense of how to look at Sasquatch rather than you know — this monster that kind of roams through the woods, that's my goal anyway," he said.

"I really don't expect a lot of skeptics to be there, it's going to be a place where the people who show up are going to be comfortable to share their experiences with other people who won't judge."

In 2018, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Ball reviewed evidence presented by so-called Bigfoot expert Todd Standing, who asked the court to consider his evidence on the existence of Bigfoot. The judge ruled that the courts have no authority to order government to investigate the existence of Bigfoot.

Quewezance says he hopes the conference makes people more willing to share their encounter publicly.

"I mean there's a stigma that's attached to having a run in with with one of these beings," he said.

Quewezance said he believes there are more Sasquatch encounters than are reported because people fear being labeled "kooks."