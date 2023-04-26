Grand opening held for new accessible spray park, playground at Riverside Park

Photo: CIty of Kamloops A ribbon cutting event will be held on May 20 to celebrate the opening of a new accessible spray park and playground at Riverside Park.

The City of Kamloops has announced the newly installed accessible spray park and inclusive playground in Riverside Park will open with “fanfare and festivities” on the May long weekend.

In a news release, the city said a ribbon-cutting event will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The grand opening will include children’s activities and food trucks.

The new playground and spray park were built as part of the extensive $6-million Riverside Park Improvements Project that started in 2021.

Jeff Putnam, city’s parks and civic facilities manager, said in a statement the new structures will allow all kids to enjoy the park.

“The modernized water spray park features and inclusive playground equipment will provide a sense of wonderment and play for all abilities to enjoy,” Putnam said.

He said the new washroom and change room building will be open year-round “to improve community access to our most-visited park.”

Other park improvements include flood mitigation work, paved and widened portions of Rivers Trail and an expanded community plaza, as well as new lighting, picnic tables and garbage receptacles.