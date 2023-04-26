Police searching for Kamloops woman facing lengthy prison sentence

Photo: RCMP Angeline Morris

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman wanted on warrants relating to gun and drug charges.

Angelina Morris, 44, is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 221 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes with a rose tattoo on her hand.

According to police, Morris is wanted on warrants relating to allegations of possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Morris was convicted in January on one count of possession of a loaded restricted firearm. She has not yet been sentenced, but prosecutors have said they are seeking a federal prison sentence — meaning one longer than two years.

Anyone with information about Morris’ whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.