Police investigation ongoing, no arrests one week after Strathcona Park blaze

Photo: Julian Lambert An intense grass fire burned near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge on Wednesday, April 19.

It’s been a little more than a week since an intense fire threatened homes and scorched a patch of hillside near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge, and no arrests have been made.

Emergency crews were called to the Strathcona Park area at about 2:30 p.m. on April 19 to fight a fast-moving grass fire.

The blaze quickly whipped up the slope toward homes on Strathcona Terrace, where residents had garden hoses out in an attempt to save their properties.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews, supported by firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service, stopped the flames before any structures were damaged. KFR described the incident as “a pretty close call.”

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, police said they were investigating the blaze as potentially criminal.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet on Wednesday that probe is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Investigators have said they believe the fire started as a campfire.

“Police are investigating the fire as an arson due to the element of recklessness present, how fast and far it spread and how close it came to homes,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the fire can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.