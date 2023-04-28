TRU receives awards for sustainability at international post-secondary event

Photo: TRU James Gordon, TRU's manager of sustainability programs.

Thompson Rivers University is racking up awards in recognition of its sustainability practices.

The university is the recipient of the 2023 bronze award of the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics’ Sustainable Development Goals Award, tying with Weston College in the U.K., and the 2023 bronze award from the Colleges and Institutes Canada’s Excellence in Sustainable Development Award.

“This recognition verifies that we’re doing some good work,” said James Gordon, the university's manager of sustainability programs.

“TRU takes sustainability very seriously. We put a lot of financial and human resources towards it and focus on how we build up our campus, making it more sustainable.”

The awards were given out at World Congress 2023 in Montreal, an event that brings together post-secondary leaders from around the globe to create networks and develop and share knowledge.

“These sorts of awards confirm we’re moving in the right direction,” said Gordon.

“And yet there’s still so much work to do. Sustainability needs all hands on deck to make a real difference, so hopefully we act as a model for others. From TRU's president all the way to a student on campus for the very first time, it takes everyone to consider doing something about sustainability and then putting that into action.”

TRU was the first Canadian institution to reach a STARS platinum rating in 2018 and received the same rating again in 2022 for its sustainable initiatives and achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

TRU is one of only six universities in the world to have achieved double platinum.