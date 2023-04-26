Significant flooding unlikely in major Kamloops-area waterways

Photo: Castanet The Thompson River during last year's freshet.

Officials say snowpack levels indicate major flooding might be avoided in systems like the North and South Thompson rivers during this year’s freshet, but it all depends on the weather this spring.

During a Thompson-Nicola Regional District meeting last week, Mike Knauff, emergency program coordinator, provided an update on the snowpack and the upcoming freshet.

Knauff noted the winter had “pretty variable” weather, with some months drier than normal, and others with more precipitation than normal.

As a result, there are some elevated snowpacks in B.C., but on average, the provincial snowpack is sitting at 88 per cent of normal.

He said spring weather is on its way, but it’s been late — which could be problematic.

“If you look at a lot of the gauges for the river systems, they are very low right now, so we are seeing a bit of a delayed uptick to freshet. That could cause some problems if it doesn’t start to come off the mountain soon, but time will tell,” Knauff said.

“As everyone will always tell you, it’s all really weather dependent. With the snowpacks that we have right now, we’re not really anticipating major flooding in the major systems — the North, South Thompson.”

He said the B.C. River Forecast Centre is estimating about a 1 in 10 year return.

“Reasonable flows but nothing that is really terrifying or anything,” he said.

“The big concern is for some of the smaller systems as freshet gets delayed. We all know what spring can bring us in this part of the country if we hit really high temperatures — all that snow may come off at once.”

Knauff said they will be watching the weather and monitoring how it progresses throughout the spring.

He said even with low snowpacks, flooding can still happen.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty around flooding, there always is. So it’s be prepared, be aware, understand your risks, and stay informed,” Knauff said.