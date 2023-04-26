Planned public safety rally at Kamloops city hall to coincide with others across B.C.

Photo: Castanet Staff

Public safety rallies are planned Thursday for several cities across the province, including the Tournament Capital.

The rally will be held on the lawn of Kamloops city hall at 12 p.m.

Organizers say numerous grassroots volunteer-led groups and societies are calling on the provincial and federal governments to protect citizens of B.C. from social disorder and address root causes.

In a news release, organizers cite the housing and affordability crisis, the mental health and addictions crisis, and the judicial system crisis as the causes of a province-wide public safety emergency.

Rallies will also be held in Victoria, Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince George, Dawson Creek, and Penticton.