Officer injured during violent arrest in downtown Kamloops, police say

A Kamloops Mountie was taken to hospital over the weekend after she was assaulted by a man during an arrest downtown, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, police were called to an address in the 400-block of Seymour Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man with his pants down, throwing things and banging on a glass door.

“A police officer attended, arrested a man and attempted to take him into custody, at which point he allegedly assaulted her then fled,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the release.

“Additional officers were able to locate the suspect nearby and take him into custody. The victim officer was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said Matthew Lawrence Ortt, 36, is facing one count of assaulting a police officer.

Ortt made his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday and is expected to return on Friday. He remains in custody.