Downtown Kamloops store sets up expensive surveillance rig to deter crime

Photo: Tim Petruk This mobile surveillance unit was installed recently by 7-Eleven in the parking lot of its store on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops.

A futuristic and somewhat dystopian crime-fighting tool has risen in the parking lot of a downtown convenience store.

The high-tech 360-degree camera system began rolling on Monday outside the 7-Eleven at Sixth Avenue and Seymour Street, also making periodic announcements to pedestrians in the area letting them know they are being recorded.

“Thank you for shopping at 7-Eleven,” it blares, while blue strobes flash on either side of its base. “For your safety, the parking lot is being video recorded.”

A store staff member who did not want to be quoted said the solar-powered camera was installed by 7-Eleven in response to an uptick in crime and other issues outside the store.

Castanet Kamloops asked 7-Eleven how much it was paying for the added security, but a company representative did not respond. Live View Technologies, the company that owns the camera system, provides such setups for anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 per month.

The store employee said he thought the camera was already helping.