209647
Kamloops  

Elizabeth Fry to award $1,500 educational bursaries to two women

$1,500 bursaries for women

- | Story: 423298

The Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society will be awarding two $1,500 bursaries to women in post-secondary.

The Women’s Educational Bursary aims to provide financial assistance to women aged 18 and above who are pursuing post-secondary education.

Any educational program with the ultimate goal of obtaining a certificate, diploma or degree will be considered.

Applicants must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who will be attending a recognized Canadian college, trade school, or university.

The society credits its donors for growing the program from a single $500 bursary to two $1500 bursaries.

The deadline to apply for the bursaries has been extended to May 5.

Successful recipients will be contacted on May 31.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News