Elizabeth Fry to award $1,500 educational bursaries to two women

Photo: Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society

The Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society will be awarding two $1,500 bursaries to women in post-secondary.

The Women’s Educational Bursary aims to provide financial assistance to women aged 18 and above who are pursuing post-secondary education.

Any educational program with the ultimate goal of obtaining a certificate, diploma or degree will be considered.

Applicants must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who will be attending a recognized Canadian college, trade school, or university.

The society credits its donors for growing the program from a single $500 bursary to two $1500 bursaries.

The deadline to apply for the bursaries has been extended to May 5.

Successful recipients will be contacted on May 31.