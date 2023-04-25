Lytton doctor opposed to COVID vaccine sues IH over suspension

Photo: Contributed Dr. Charles Hoffe

A Lytton doctor who became one of B.C.'s most vocal activists opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine has sued Interior Health for lost wages after being removed from his post at the local hospital.

Dr. Charles Hoffe, who later in the pandemic would go on tour calling the vaccine “lethal,” filed a lawsuit Monday in B.C. Supreme Court over IH's handling of his early objections to the vaccine.

The lawsuit claims Hoffe was immediately skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine as it started being rolled out in January of 2021 due to his concerns about the lack of long-term safety data, emergency use authorization, reports of side effects and more.

On March 16, 2021, the claim alleges, Hoffe sent an email to colleagues “urging them to consider whether it was wise for them to participate in the continued administration of the vaccines due to significant safety concerns.”

Three days later, he received a call from senior staff at Interior Health who told him he would be reported to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC for sending the email. Hoffe’s lawsuit says during that call he raised concerns about the “safety signals he was seeing internationally.”

Hoffe was then told to not say anything negative about the COVID-19 vaccines while working at St. Bartholomew Hospital in Lytton.

The doctor’s lawsuit claims he then began to see patients in his practice who experienced “serious complications” that they attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine.

He claims to have emailed IH medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton on April 4, 2021, about the “serious neurological problems” he was seeing in his own patients. Three days later, he sent an open letter to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on the issue.

Hoffe would later raise his concerns with a doctor from the BC Centre for Disease Control on April 13, when he told the BC CDC representative that he’s had been unable to find a neurologist to assess the six patients that he said developed injuries after the vaccine.

“He explained that as soon as he mentioned that it was a vaccine related referral, the neurologist became quiet, and then said it was not their field,” Hoffe’s lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also mentions a flyer from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms that contained COVID-19 stats about testing, mortality, testing and hospitalizations. Hoffe’s lawsuit says he was talking to a medical office assistant about the flyer and told her “if you feel like putting it up somewhere, go ahead.”

The assistant then placed the flyer on the hospital’s bulletin board.

On April 29, 2021, Hoffe was informed by Interior Health that his privileges at St. Bartholomew Hospital in Lytton had been suspended for encouraging nursing staff to advise patients to refuse the vaccine, and for posting the “misleading” flyer on the hospital bulletin board.

Hoffe denies both claims and says in his lawsuit that IH did not follow correct procedure in handling the suspension.

The lawsuit notes two investigations by the College of Physicians and Surgeons that opened around that time for the “promotion of vaccine hesitancy,” failing to comply with PPE rules, allegations of racism and an “inflammatory and inappropriate” he sent to IH senior staff.

The lawsuit alleges that Hoffe’s suspension of hospital privileges was “based on false allegations, that even if they were true, do not justify suspension.”

He claims a loss of earnings and punitive damages.

None of the claims in his lawsuit have been proven in court, while Interior Health now has 21 days to file a response.

After having his privileges revoked by IH, Hoffe would later go on to significantly harden his public stance against the vaccine. During a tour stop in Kelowna, he told a crowd “these shots are lethal.” He attended the Sept. 1, 2021, protest outside of Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital with a sign that said “Just say no to the clot shot.”

The College of Physicians and Surgeons issued a public citation about him in February 2022, highlighting that he had been recommending people use ivermectin to treat COVID-19 and obtain it from animal feed stores. He also spearheaded the "Justice for the Vaccinated" tour that travelled the province last year.

A hearing against him listed on the college’s website is listed as adjourned.